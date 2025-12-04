Bayley Discusses Recent WWE Locker Room Habit That Drives Her Crazy

It's no secret that locker room etiquette plays a substantial role in professional wrestling, especially for veterans or retired legends. Whether it's making sure to thank who you worked with after a match or greeting everyone with a handshake upon arrival, how a wrestler conducts themselves backstage doesn't go unnoticed. However, there's one locker room custom that WWE star Bayley claims has started to disappear overtime.

Speaking on The Undertaker's podcast "Six Feet Under," Bayley explained that many of the younger stars in WWE leave the arena following their match, when they should be staying the entire show to watch the main event and learn from their peers.

"When I first got on the road, it was all the live events, you always watch. Like [John] Cena watched everything, Roman [Reigns] watched everything and now these last few years, Seth [Rollins] is always at that front monitor. So if you're at the live event, you come back through the curtain. There's that monitor right there and then you have talent viewing ... when people come back they ask Seth 'Oh, what did you think?' And then I could hear what he's saying to them so okay, I'm learning too, but then lately, there's some people who just leave and then Seth comes back from the main event and nobody's there ... you just asked for his advice and now nobody's here? That drives me crazy or some people aren't on the show, they just take off."

Bayley continued to explain that she tries to lead back example in the locker room by staying to the end of every show, regardless if she's booked on the card or not, and hopes that some of her female colleagues eventually follow suit.

