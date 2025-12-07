AEW's Tony Schiavone Shares Best Part Of Working In Wrestling (Besides Getting Paid)

The pro wrestling industry isn't a space where people often work without having a deep passion for the sport, especially today when many of the current-day wrestlers were once devoted fans. With over 40 years in the industry, Tony Schiavone is still very involved in pro wrestling today, and takes on several roles in AEW today, but there's one thing that keeps him in the industry at 68 years old.

During an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone explained that as someone whose been in the wrestling industry for as long as he has and worked the wrestling territories back in the day, being on the road is the best part of wrestling. "Any wrestler will tell you that; except getting paid," he proclaimed. "But the best part is hanging out, and the stories you tell, the comradery, ... the fellowship you'd have; there's nothing like it."

While he's clearly still having a blast in pro wrestling, Schiavone has been realistic about his future in the industry, and back in 2022, the veteran already expressed that he didn't think he has many years left in pro wrestling. At the time, he explained that he realized at 65 that wrestling is ultimately a young man's business, suggesting that he might simply not have the energy to keep up. However, since then, he's not seriously hinted at retiring again.

