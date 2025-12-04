Tommy Dreamer Comments On TNA-AMC Deal: 'It Was An Awesome Day For Wrestling Fans'

This week, TNA announced their new television deal with AMC, leading to many in the industry praising the move and the promotion's resiliency to avoid folding over the past few years. While he shares his views on the industry every week with "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer also serves as Head of Creative and Talent Relations in TNA, and in a recent episode of the podcast, he shared how the deal came together and what it means to him.

"It was an awesome day for wrestling fans; it really was," he exclaimed, noting that it was a day filled with celebration for TNA and that his phone lines were lit after the news broke. Dreamer suggested that WWE, TNA, and AEW are the new WWF, NWA, and AWA of the past.

"It's great for the industry. It's great for WWE. It's great for AEW. And it's, of course, great for TNA' he added. "It's great for wrestlers; it's an amazing time in the wrestling industry...This has been the goal and an amazing team has come in, and under a year, basically has achieved the impossible."

Dreamer continued to praise the TNA team and expressed how big this deal is for the industry, noting it's the third time TNA has had a TV deal while he's been with the promotion, and things have progressively improved.