Update On Health Status Of AEW Continental Classic Competitor Darby Allin

Following his recent loss to Kevin Knight in the 2025 Continental Classic, AEW confirmed that Darby Allin went to the hospital with an undisclosed injury, and as of December 3, he was not medically cleared to compete or travel. AEW commentator Excalibur added that more updates on Allin's health were expected to come on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."

According to Bryan Alvarez of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Allin's injury sustained in his Gold League match against Knight on November 26 is legitimate. Despite AEW's claim that the former TNT Champion was still in the hospital after an entire week, though, Alvarez reports that doctors had already cleared Allin to travel home at some point before December 3.

In the newest update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter specified that Allin sustained a head injury from a singular blow in the match. The exact spot in which Allin reportedly hurt his head is still unknown, though Meltzer has ruled out the coast-to-coast dropkick that Knight delivered to Allin toward the end of the bout.

As for Allin's potential in-ring return, Meltzer suggested that AEW officials will evaluate him at "Collision" in Columbus, Ohio to gather a clearer picture on his recovery timeline. Depending on the outcome, Allin's spot in the 2025 Continental Classic could be in jeopardy.

With wins over Kazuchika Okada and Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher currently sits atop the C2 Gold League standings with six points. In the Blue League, Claudio Castagnoli holds the same number of points and position after defeating Orange Cassidy and his Death Riders comrade Jon Moxley.