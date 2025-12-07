WWE HOFer The Undertaker Ran Over A Fan's Car In A Whole Foods Parking Lot

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was once rollin', rollin', rollin' right over a fan's car in the wholest of places.

As a native of Houston, Texas, The Undertaker is a proud owner of a Ford F-250, more commonly known as a heavy-duty pickup truck. A recent trip to Whole Foods with his truck, however, left him feeling anything but.

On a recent edition of "2 Bears, 1 Cave," The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) explained that his truck comes with a four-inch lift and 38-inch tires, making his view from it all the more raised and enjoyable, but at times, also a hindrance. The latter particularly factored in when he drove to Whole Foods to purchase some steaks to later grill.

"I'm parked. I backed into a spot at Whole Foods, got stopped a couple times in the store, so now I'm a little bit late," he recalled. "So I throw the steaks in the truck, I jump in, and I pull out. The truck is so high that I didn't see the car next to me. I ran right over the front end of this car. My back wheels ran right over the hood. I was like, 'Oh, you got to be s***ing me here, man.' Unbelievably, it was [a fan]. We got a new car out of it, but I just ran over the front. I couldn't see it at all. Obviously I wasn't paying probably as much attention as I should, but I couldn't see it. I couldn't see it because it was lower, like a Mazda that he had lowered too. Those back wheels ran right over."

Coming out of the ordeal, The Undertaker now warns others to be careful in their "redneck mobiles." On occasion, such as the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," he still also drives a motorcycle.

