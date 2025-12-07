Eva Marie Reveals That She Was Five Weeks Removed From Rehab When WWE First Hired Her

Former WWE talent Eva Marie joined the promotion in 2013 after a brief stint in the Performance Center, quickly appearing on the WWE reality show, "Total Divas," while wrestling on the main roster at the same time. Recently, the former wrestler admitted that not only did she never plan on becoming a wrestler, but she also newly sober at the time she was hired.

"I was actually five weeks out of rehab before I got to WWE," she admitted during an interview on "Daria & Toni Unwrapped." "First time in rehab, but not my first time with sobriety. So I got sober when I turned 23, and I had three years of sobriety." She then admitted that she experienced a relapse, and that her drug of choice was cocaine.

Circling back to her sobriety journey later in the interview, Marie expressed that she felt that she was living a double life for a long time. Eventually, she ended up using "Total Divas" as a platform to speak publicly about her personal struggles, especially so it couldn't be used against her. "There is no shame in our past, and if you own your story, who's going to check you?" she proclaimed.

After taking part in the 2013 "Diva's Search," Marie's first WWE run lasted from 2013 until 2017, when she was released. She later rejoined the company in 2021 but was gone again by the following year. Along with WWE, Marie has appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" and "American Ninja Warrior Junior."

