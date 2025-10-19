'Special Treatment' Caused The Bella Twins' Beef With WWE Diva Eva Marie

Few wrestling fans (and fewer experts) would confuse former WWE superstar Eva Marie with the highest level of mat technicians so in 2013, after just a few weeks of actual wrestling training, when she was promoted to WWE's main roster to manage the Bella Twins, questions were raised both behind the scenes and on "Total Divas," the show that featured all three women in prominent roles. The Bellas, of course, were a focal point of the reality show, and accusations of special treatment were bandied about rather quickly once Marie made her rapid ascension.

Rather than go the traditional route of training at the WWE Performance Center, Marie was getting one-on-one lessons with then-trainer Brian Kendrick; a practice that, today, is more commonplace but back then, didn't happen often, if at all. Coupled with the fact that, well, she wasn't exactly Bret "The Hitman" Hart in the ring, and frustrations grew among her fellow Divas. Speaking with Digital Spy in July of 2015, Brie Bella said that when it came to "someone who wouldn't sacrifice anything," it could easily lead to a situation where "the claws would come out."

While The Bellas would end up being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, Marie's WWE run would primarily run from 2013-16, before she fizzled out following a Wellness Policy suspension. While she would return to the company in 2021, first pairing with and then feuding against Doudrop (aka Piper Niven), Marie never really built any momentum and was released in a large group of cuts in November that year.