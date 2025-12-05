Bully Ray Makes A Case For LA Knight As John Cena's WWE SNME Opponent

On tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," GUNTHER and LA Knight will compete in the finals of the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" to determine John Cena's last ever opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. In October, it was reported that GUNTHER was the scheduled victor of the tournament, and so far that seems to be the plan, but WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray recently advocated for Knight to be given the honor of wrestling Cena in his retirement match.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully suggested that Knight defeating Cena would be the perfect opportunity to launch "The Megastar" to the next level in WWE, explaining that the decision would completely change the trajectory of his career.

"The case for La Knight is very simple, and I may have alluded to this in the past when discussing LA Knight ... he's been around for a while, comes to the WWE, how would you sum up his level of success in the company so far?" Bully proposed. "Would you push him to the next level? ... If not at Saturday Night's Main Event, then when? If not now, the time is now, if not now, then when on LA Knight? What kind of position can they put LA Knight in that would be a bigger victory and propel him into the future than beating GUNTHER tonight and going on to beat John Cena."

Despite many fans believing that Cena is not legitimately retiring at the end of the year, the 17-time World Champion reiterated in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week that he's never stepping inside a wrestling ring again after December 13.

