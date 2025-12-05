Bayley Shares Her Reaction To Being Taken Off WWE WrestleMania 41

Shortly after jumping to the main roster from "WWE NXT," Bayley enjoyed a few back-to-back WrestleMania appearances, but for three installments after 36, she was barely featured or entirely excluded. By WM40, Bayley once again had a match, beating Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship, but was yet again excluded from WM41.

During an appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, Bayley broke her silence on being removed from the card and that the decision was made the day before WM41. "It's a test. I feel like every time I get thrown stuff, I'm just being tested. Not by the company; the universe and the world is trying to test me," she admitted, noting that the experience was rough and bittersweet because she had just become close to Lyra Valkyrie, who she was set to face. "I felt weird about it, but throughout the time we had a few matches, like damn, we have good chemistry!"

"Then when I was told what was happening, I was like: 'Aw, now I'm bummed, for one: I'm not at WrestleMania, but for two: like, we put all this work in it,'" she added, concluding that making it all a part of the storyline made it all a bit more bearable. "I don't even know how to say it. ... It was rough."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Six Feet Under" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.