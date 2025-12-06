Every WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Match, Ranked

This year's "WWE NXT" Deadline will see the return of the annual Iron Survivor Challenge this weekend. The match was introduced in 2022, with both men's and women's fields of five competitors tasked with getting the most falls in 25 minutes. The bout starts with two competitors in the ring, with each of the three remaining competitors making their entrance after five-minute intervals.

That of course puts the advantage with those entering the bout earlier, with the 25-minute time limit counting down from the moment the first two tie up. Falls can be scored the moment the match starts, with the caveat that anyone getting pinned or submitted has to be sent to a penalty box for a minute. Thus, the last entrant has just 10 minutes to catch up on falls purely based on the format. This year's Iron Survivor Challenge is due to feature Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, Dion Lennox, Myles Borne, and Joe Hendry on the men's side; the women's match will include Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Kendal Grey.

There have been six iterations of the match thus far, split between men and women, with the winner getting a shot at their respective NXT Championship. There have been faces of the brand born from stand-out performance in the bout, win or lose, and four out of the six winners went on to hold gold after their victory. So with editions seven and eight on the fast approach, new would-be champions determined, and everything that comes in between, it feels like the right time to look back on the past, assessing which possessed the better action, overall story, and long-term consequence — in other words, ranking every Iron Survivor Challenge match so far.