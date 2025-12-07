AEW Collision Results 12/6 - Continental Classic Continues, Swerve Strickland Appears, And More!

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision," live from Columbus, Ohio's GalaxyCon festivities, on a lovely December 6, 2025 evening! It's a busy season for AEW, with the Continental Classic currently underway and both Winter is Coming and Worlds End fast-approaching. As the year speeds towards its close, who will cement 2025 as their year, and who will fall behind?

The Continental Classic continues, with several Blue League matches scheduled for "Collision's" card! Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong are scheduled for a Blue League match, but it won't be your typical Classic song and dance. Cassidy has requested the match fall under "Conglomeration Rules," which means chops will be out of the question for Strong! If you're worried about not meeting your Saturday chop-count, however, worry not: Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley are scheduled to fight in the night's second Continental Classic match, and after Moxley called out Takeshita during ROH: Final Battle Friday night, their clash may be a classic in the making. The Death Riders will continue to be booked and busy, as CMLL World Heavyweight Champion and current Blue League frontrunner Claudio Castagnoli is set to face CMLL World Trios' Champion Máscara Dorada to cap off the night's Continental Classic festivities.

Elsewhere on the card, the newly-returned Swerve Strickland will be making a live appearance! Strickland returned to AEW programming in the final moments of Full Gear to stand beside his former enemy "Hangman" Adam Page in a now-joint crusade against Samoa Joe, HOOK, and The Opps. While The Opps are not announced for tonight's episode of "Collision," this is wrestling, where the card is, famously, subject to change.

In the vein of live appearances, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR are also slated for tonight's show. The AEW World Tag Team Champions will have plenty to say about the Bang Bang Gang — specifically, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, who wasted no words in their takedown of FTR on the November 27 episode of "Collision." The Bang Bang Gang have failed to collect gold from FTR before, but as the adage goes: if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

AEW's women are not about to let the men have all the fun! Tony Schiavone will be hosting a face-to-face between the two finalists in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Will Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa work microphone magic, or will the Babes of Wrath come out on top ahead of tournament finals on Winter is Coming?

Mercedes Moné was once the belt collector, but after losing her ROH Women's World Television Championship to Red Velvet at Final Battle, she might be on a belt loser streak. She is slated to put her coveted TBS title up against Leila Grey tonight! Will "The CEO" see a return to form, or is Moné hitting rock bottom in real time?