Bandido Retains ROH World Title In Survival Of The Fittest Match At Final Battle

For the first time in ROH history, the Men's World Champion was determined in a Survival of the Fittest match. Bandido defended and retained his title against Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos, Komander, Blake Christian, and Hechicero.

Earlier in the night, Guevara and Mortos claimed the vacant tag titles with the help of Hechicero. The three had formed an alliance ahead of this match. Bandido and Komander formed an alliance as well. Christian was the only one without an alliance. Everyone brawled on the outside, except for Christian after the bell rang. When he eventually made it to the ring, Hechicero and Mortos attempted to double team him. He then brawled with Guevara. Christian landed a Spanish Fly on Guevara and Mortos landed a slingblade and gut wrench on Christian. LFI and Hechicero held their hands up in the air when LFI turned on Hechicero and double teamed him while everyone else was laid out on the outside. Bandido and Komander double teamed LFI and Hechicero. Christian dove on Hechiero and wanted to form an alliance, but Bandido and Komander hit him with stereo kicks to the gut. Bandido took out Hechicero and Christian with a tornillo before Komander used Bandido's shoulders to take them out. Bandido walked across the ring with Hechicero on his shoulders to dive on Hechicero, Christian, and Guevara. Bandido did a Fosbury Flop on Mortos. Komander and Bandido stared each other down before taking on Christian.

Komander did a hurricanrana on Hechicero before turning his sights to Bandido. Guevara interrupted and they double teamed him and eliminated Guevara. Mortos took on Komander, Christian, and Hechicero. Komander landed a poisonrana on Mortos and Bandido took him out. Christian used Komander and Bandido's shoulders to land a Destroyer. Hechicero pinned Mortos to eliminate him. He attempted to eliminate Komander and Bandido. Christian broke up the pin so Bandido wouldn't be eliminated.