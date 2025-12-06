Bandido Retains ROH World Title In Survival Of The Fittest Match At Final Battle
For the first time in ROH history, the Men's World Champion was determined in a Survival of the Fittest match. Bandido defended and retained his title against Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos, Komander, Blake Christian, and Hechicero.
Earlier in the night, Guevara and Mortos claimed the vacant tag titles with the help of Hechicero. The three had formed an alliance ahead of this match. Bandido and Komander formed an alliance as well. Christian was the only one without an alliance. Everyone brawled on the outside, except for Christian after the bell rang. When he eventually made it to the ring, Hechicero and Mortos attempted to double team him. He then brawled with Guevara. Christian landed a Spanish Fly on Guevara and Mortos landed a slingblade and gut wrench on Christian. LFI and Hechicero held their hands up in the air when LFI turned on Hechicero and double teamed him while everyone else was laid out on the outside. Bandido and Komander double teamed LFI and Hechicero. Christian dove on Hechiero and wanted to form an alliance, but Bandido and Komander hit him with stereo kicks to the gut. Bandido took out Hechicero and Christian with a tornillo before Komander used Bandido's shoulders to take them out. Bandido walked across the ring with Hechicero on his shoulders to dive on Hechicero, Christian, and Guevara. Bandido did a Fosbury Flop on Mortos. Komander and Bandido stared each other down before taking on Christian.
Komander did a hurricanrana on Hechicero before turning his sights to Bandido. Guevara interrupted and they double teamed him and eliminated Guevara. Mortos took on Komander, Christian, and Hechicero. Komander landed a poisonrana on Mortos and Bandido took him out. Christian used Komander and Bandido's shoulders to land a Destroyer. Hechicero pinned Mortos to eliminate him. He attempted to eliminate Komander and Bandido. Christian broke up the pin so Bandido wouldn't be eliminated.
Bandido outlasts Blake Christian and Hechicero
Christian broke up Komander and Bandido attempting to eliminate Hechicero. Christian pinned Komander to eliminate him. Hechicero and Christian double team Bandido. They took turns trying to pin each other. Bandido with a poisonrana from the apron on Hechicero. Bandido sent Christian onto Hechicero. Bandido puts Christian back in the ring and landed a Frog Splash, but Christian got a shoulder up. Bandido landed the 21 Plex. Christian with Lethal Injection on Bandido, but he got a shoulder up. He hit another Lethal Injection, but was caught and hit with X Knee. Hechicero with a spinning hammerlock into a neckbreaker. Bandido did a Code Red to eliminate Christian. He attacked Bandido's shoulder afterwards. Bandido is writhing around in pain on the floor. Hechicero continued to work his shoulder. He attempted to get to Bandido, but Doc Sampson and the ref kept him away. Bandido eventually got back in the ring. Hechicero tried to bring a chair, but the ref stopped him.
Back in the ring, they exchanged chops until Hechicero kicked him in the face. They attack each other in the corner. Hechicero suplexed Bandido on the apron. He pulled the steps on its side before putting Bandido on the apron. Bandido fought him off briefly. Hechicero hit him with a knee strike on the stairs and Hechicero dove on him, but Bandido rolled out of the way before hitting a tornillo. Bandido followed with a Shooting Star Splash, but Hechicero kicked out. Bandido chopped Hechicero before he dumped Bandido on his shoulder and then rolled him around and attempted to pin him. Bandido connected with a poisonrana and locked Hechicero's arms between his legs to pin him and retain the title.
Brody King came out to celebrate afterwards. He celebrated with a young fan. Komander also came to celebrate.