Tommy Dreamer Questions The Logic Of AEW Adding National Championship

No matter what era of wrestling we're in, these questions will always linger: Does the man create the title, or does the title create the man? Recently, AEW President Tony Khan announced that two new titles are being added to his company: the AEW Women's World Tag Team and the men's AEW National Championships. Pro wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer questions the prestige of these titles, especially how the National Championship will compare to the already stacked amount of gold in the men's division, how it will be defended, and whether it will always remain relevant.

"Really, it's just about the credibility of the title...I don't know if titles...when you have so many titles, if they mean something or is that champion that helps elevate it?" the Hardcore Hall of Famer first responded before elaborating further on "Busted Open After Dark." "Does it matter who's the champion? I feel who wins it, yes, it does. How it's defended...every title should have meaning."

Currently, the AEW men's division has the AEW World, World Tag Team, World Trios, Continental, International, Unified, TNT, and National Championships. Of the latter title, Ricochet etched his "Ah-ha" moment in the record books by becoming the first-ever National Champion after outlasting 11 other wrestlers in the annual Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear last month. Since winning the title, he successfully defended it for the first time against Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle this past Friday. The AEW National Championship is the fourth inaugural title Ricochet has held in his career, joining the House of Glory Heavyweight, Lucha Underground, and the WWE Men's Speed Championships.

