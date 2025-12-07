Ethan Page Beats AAA's Mr. Iguana, Keeps WWE NXT Men's North American Title At Deadline

Ethan Page is still "WWE NXT" North American Champion after a victory over AAA's Mr. Iguana at Deadline on Saturday. "All Ego" remains a double champion, as he holds both the "NXT" title and the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Chelsea Green.

Mr. Iguana started out the match playing possum in the middle of the ring on his back with his legs in the air. Page flipped him over, proclaiming he was "dead," but the AAA star then sprung to action. He went for his iguana puppet, La Yesca, conveniently placed on the turnbuckle, but initially dropped it, and Page continued to have the upper hand.

Iguana looked to fly off the top rope with La Yesca and hit a flying cross body to Page, who was distracted after arguing with the referee. The champion wasn't amused by the La Yesca and started beating Iguana down and stepped on his forearm to loosen his grip on the puppet. Page spit on La Yesca and threw him out of the ring. An infuriated Mr. Iguana got back on his feet behind Page and regained momentum, hitting Page with a DDT.

Page got Iguana up for a super Ego's Edge on the ropes, but the AAA sensation countered. Iguana then went to the top rope himself and hit a flying headbutt to Page, but it wasn't enough to win the match. In the end, it was Page to hit the Twisted Grin for the victory.