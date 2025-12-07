Izzi Dame Picks Up Big WWE NXT Deadline Win After The Culling Distracts Tatum Paxley

Izzi Dame beat Tatum Paxley in their grudge match at "WWE NXT" Deadline, owing to distractions from The Culling.

Dame and Paxley were clashing in a match preceded by the former's turn on the latter, costing Paxley the NXT Women's Championship in a rematch against former champion Jacy Jayne. Paxley had since been shown in backstage segments as broken by the loss and betrayal, with Dame challenging her to a match which she reluctantly agreed to; Dame goaded her, saying she was too scared, which Paxley admitted to – but only because of what it meant.

Paxley made her entrance, but before the match started the pair of Shawn Spears and Niko Vance entered the ring to intimidate her; Dame got in the ring and the match bell rang, with Dame trying to sucker Paxley in with fake sympathy before getting into a striking exchange. Dame spent much of the early stages in control, meticulously wearing her opponent down with boots and throwing her against the ropes.

Paxley fought back in bursts until she could fully rally, taking the action outside of the ring and connecting with her finisher onto the announcer's desk. She dumped Dame back into the ring, but Spears and Vance once again distracted her and she ran into a boot from Dame. Dame then connected with her finishing move to get the win over the former NXT Women's Champion.