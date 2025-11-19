Tatum Paxley Culled From Faction, Loses WWE NXT Women's Title

The Culling has delivered upon its name as Tatum Paxley leaves week one of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush both destroyed and without the NXT Women's Championship.

As expected, Paxley headed into her NXT Women's Championship defense against Jacy Jayne with Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance, her Culling stablemates. On the opposite side, Jayne arrived with her Fatal Influence cohorts Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. By the end, however, everyone appeared to be in cahoots against Paxley.

Paxley's downfall began when Dame slid her a chair to use as a weapon. Paxley refused, then found herself rolled up by Jayne for a near fall. When they both reached their feet once more, Jayne superkicked Paxley before delivering a more brutal one from the apron. Much to everyone's surprise, Paxley powered through and survived the rolling elbow that followed as well.

Seemingly desperate, Jayne signaled for Reid to grab the NXT Women's Championship belt from the nearby podium. She did as such, only to meet a face full of elbow from Dame, who then slid the title belt into the ring as another potential weapon for Paxley. Paxley again refused, though she managed to roll up Jayne for a near fall. Jayne's kickout launched Paxley to the outside, where she'd helplessly remain as Vance and Spears blocked her path while Jayne argued with the referee over the title inside the ring. Amidst the chaos, Dame also blasted Paxley with a big boot, allowing Jayne to follow with another rolling elbow for the title win.

Alongside her victory, Jayne is now a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Paxley's reign comes to an end at just 24 days, with The Culling now positioned as her enemies.