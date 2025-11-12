Tatum Paxley Gives Former WWE NXT Women's Champion One Last Title Shot

NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley is giving Jacy Jayne one last shot at the title at "WWE NXT's" Gold Rush special next Tuesday in her second televised defense since defeating Jayne at Halloween Havoc. Paxley made the match official in the opening segment of Tuesday's show alongside an incensed Izzi Dame and The Culling.

The faction opened the show to chants of "Tatum Tuesday" from the WWE Performance Center crowd. Paxley apologized to Dame for losing their triple threat match alongside Lola Vice to Fatal Influence last week. Dame told her that all she, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance wanted for her was for Paxley to continue to be champion, so she needed to stop giving title opportunities to any woman who walked through the door.

Paxley admitted she is impulsive, but said spinning the wheel, the one that landed on Vice for her first title defense, was fun. As Dame continued to be adamant that Paxley shouldn't give out title opportunities to anyone undeserving, Fatal Influence's music hit.

Jayne told her that nobody knows how Paxley is feeling like she does. Jayne goaded the champion into giving her another match by saying she knows Paxley wants to prove to everyone that beating her at Halloween Havoc wasn't a fluke. Dame argued with Jayne, but Paxley relented and told Jayne that next Tuesday, at Gold Rush, she'd get her rematch for the NXT Women's Championship. Paxley then told a frustrated Dame that it would be the last time she'd give a shot at her gold away.