Tatum Paxley's First WWE NXT Women's Title Defense Ends In Chaotic No Contest

NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley brought out the wheel that was missing from Halloween Havoc on Saturday to choose her opponent for a title defense on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, but the match ended in chaos when the Jacy Jayne, the woman who Paxley beat for the title at the premium live event, and Fatal Influence caused a no contest.

Earlier in the night, Paxley said she was going to be a fighting champion and give deserving women in the locker room a chance at her title. When she spun the wheel, it landed on Lola Vice's name, much to the chagrin of Izzi Dame, who tried to convince the champion it wasn't a good idea. Dame accompanied Paxley to the ring for her match against Vice, however.

The women went back-and-forth in the ring, and at one point, when Paxley had Vice down on the mat, Fatal Influence were shown arriving to the arena. They stormed down the ramp and took out Dame. Vice and Paxley stood back-to-back in the ring as Fatal Influence surrounded them on the apron.

Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid jumped in the ring to beat down the women, causing the no contest. Later in the night it was revealed Vice, Dame, and Paxley will take on Fatal Influence in six-woman tag team action next week.