Tatum Paxley Upsets Jacy Jayne At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Captures Women's Title

Jacy Jayne met her match at "Halloween Havoc," when she faced the unhinged Tatum Paxley in singles competition. Despite plenty of early offense, ringside interference, and Izzi Dame's conflicting loyalties, the stars ultimately for Paxley to deliver a Cemetery Driver, and put Jayne to rest.

Saturday's women's world title match began in the champion's favor, and while the challenger occasionally showed brief flashes of life, Jayne maintained match dominance. An early face-first trip into the steel skeleton of the ring's underside only worsened Paxley's title campaign, and Fatal Influence's newest, Laney Reid, capitalized by choking a cornered Paxley on the bottom rope prior to Jayne's Cannonball Senton. Despite Paxley's responding Fisherman's Suplex, Fatal Influence continued to dominate, with Jayne nearly securing a victory following an Avalanche Neckbreaker. Shawn Spears ran interference next, as he helped Paxley get her foot on the ropes to force a break.

War broke out at ringside following Spears' move, as Reid flattening Spears and Niko Vance with a top-rope Crossbody while Fallon Henley swung around the ringpost to knock Izzi Dame's teeth out. The referee ejected the two warring factions, much to Jayne's distress.

"I need you guys!" Jayne shouted. "What am I gonna do?"

With the playing field leveled, Paxley managed to meet Jayne's performance, with a simultaneous Double Dropkick leaving both women spent. The Culling reappeared at ringside, and in the midst of the chaos, Dame bolted towards the NXT Women's title. Title in hand, Dame prepared to strike Paxley, but a dodge from the challenger led to Jayne receiving a faceful of gold. Paxley capitalized with a Cemetery Driver for the win.

While Spears and Vance immediately ran to celebrate with Paxley, Dame was less enthusiastic. The new champion ignored Dame's presence in the ring, choosing instead to celebrate the end of Jayne's 152-day reign at her hands.