AEW Continental Classic 2025 Results, 12/6 Collision

There is now a tie atop the Blue League standings after the 2025 Continental Classic continued on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision" from Columbus.

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong opened the show with a back-and-forth contest that ended with the former dazing the latter with a Stun-Dog Millionaire. When Strong then attempted to answer with an End of Heartache, Cassidy dropped to his feet and countered into a roll-up for the victory. With it, Cassidy earned his first three points of the Continental Classic, while Strong remains at zero after two consecutive losses.

Elsewhere, Mascara Dorada secured three points of his own when he upset The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli. In the corner, Castagnoli blasted Dorada with an uppercut. Before he could follow up with a potential superplex, though, Dorada pushed him to the mat and flew off the top turnbuckle with a Shooting Star Press for the match-winning pinfall.

In the "Collision" main event, Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita met in another Blue League match, with the former seemingly on the verge of victory when he spiked the latter with a Paradigm Shift. Takeshita instead reached the bottom rope with his foot to break the hold, then bounced back with a running knee strike for a near fall. To ensure a successful one, Takeshita followed with another knee strike and a Raging Fire, handing Moxley his second loss in the round-robin tournament. Takeshita himself is now tied for first alongside Castagnoli in the C2's Blue League standings, with each man having six points to their names.