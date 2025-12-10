Lash Legend Reflects On Painful WWE NXT Ladder Spot That She 'Won't Ever Forget'

Last year, "WWE NXT" held its Battleground Premium Live Event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which featured multiple hardcore moments for the company's first show at the venue. The card impressed from top to bottom, but arguably the most dangerous spot of the night came in the Six Way Ladder Match for the NXT Women's North American Title when Lash Legend was thrown through two ladders on the outside of the ring. Legend recently propelled herself to WWE's main roster, but in a new interview with "Unlikely," she reflected on her opponents working together to deliver the painful ladder spot.

"I didn't think them girls will be able to pick me up. I guess they had teamwork when it's five of them ... I guess y'all can pick me up, all five on one and throw me on the ladder. That was pretty crazy. I'm not going to lie. I won't ever forget that one," she explained. "Adrenaline wise, I would think I was fine. But after, yeah of course pretty sore. A big old bruise, I think cause I hit my hip first and I was like, 'Dang, I don't think that's what I thought was going to happen,' but it's all good."

Last month, Legend wrestled on her first main roster PLE at Survivor Series in the Women's WarGames Match and will likely remain on "WWE SmackDown" for the foreseeable future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.