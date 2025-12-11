WWE HOFer DDP Says It Took A Long Time To Come Back From Infamous Angle

Pro wrestling storylines often pushed the boundary back in the day, especially when WCW guys tried to reestablish themselves in WWE after Vince McMahon acquired the promotion. However, Diamond Dallas Page drew one of the shortest sticks when he had to play the stalker of The Undertaker's ex-wife, Sara, and reveal himself as a sick obsessed individual instead of a legitimate wrestler and WCW star.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, while looking back at the angle, DDP explained what kind of effect it had on his career.

"Me and Mark [Calaway, The Undertaker], we all know... [The] Stalker [gimmick] was really bad for my career," he explained. "Bottom line is: it took me a while to let that go and then 'Take is – Mark Calaway is- one of the classiest cats you will ever meet, or get – you know – have the honor to literally know and call him your friend."

DDP then recalled bumping into The Undertaker during a show and the two of them having a brief interaction while recalling the angle. "He said: 'I saw that Resurrection of Jake the Snake.' He goes: 'Wow, what you did for those guys? Big deal.' I said 'Thank you, bro, I appreciate that.' And that opened the next door," he recalled, noting that by that point, he'd let go of all the early bitterness about his career and that it all taught him a huge lesson. "It taught me: don't ever be afraid to walk away from the table."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.