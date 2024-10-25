DDP Explains Why Accepting WWE Stalker Gimmick Was His Best & Worst Decision

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has discussed the stalker angle with The Undertaker in WWE, and why it was the worst and best decision of his life.

DDP, in a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," narrated the meeting he had with Vince McMahon before he debuted in WWE and the idea that he pitched to him.

"I came in there with Kimberly [his then wife], Shane McMahon was there and they brought me this whole stalker angle. Now, I'm thinking, 'You're looking at Kimberly, like, seriously I'm going to stalk some other chick?'" asked DDP. "But I didn't want to ... I was trying to be political and I was like, 'Well, you know, that doesn't really work for my character. I can understand if I'm doing this to bring out the best in Undertaker ... blah, blah, blah.' And we go back and forth about it and they really think it's going to be awesome."

He recalled telling Vince McMahon to pit him against The Rock — a battle of the two "People's Champs" of WCW and WWE, respectively. DDP narrated how he had met The Rock backstage a few years before joining WWE from WCW, where the WWE legend told him that he was the true "People's Champion." DDP, in his meeting with McMahon, pitched to the then-WWE Chairman about introducing him as "The People's Champion," but McMahon was insistent on him doing the stalker angle.

"When I tell you it was the worst decision I made and the best decision I ever made in my life ... I don't say anything. What I should have said was, 'It's a great idea for someone else. When you want to do People's Champion vs. People's Champion, call me.' If I walk out there, get in the elevator, I'm not going to make it to the airport. He would have called me back and brought me right back in. I didn't do that. Why is the best decision? Why it was the best decision, it made me a much smarter businessman," said DDP.