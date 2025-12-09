Steve Regal Dead, Former NWA & AWA Tag Champ Died Over The Summer At 73

The wrestling world lost a legend of the territory system earlier this year, though news of his passing went many months without reporting.

According to PWInsider, an obituary for "Mr. Electricity" Steve Regal was found recently, revealing that the former AWA World Tag Team Champion died in July. There was no cause of death given. Regal died on July 30, at the age of 73.

"His spirit lives on in the echoes of his kindness, the warmth of his embrace, and the light of his enduring love," his family wrote.

Not to be confused with Lord Steven Regal, who went on to become WWE's William Regal, "Mr. Electricity" Steve Regal was a staple of the territories in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Getting his start in 1977, Regal wrestled for the National Wrestling Alliance, the American Wrestling Association, and even spent a brief time in the WWE during its late-80s expansion. A pioneer of smaller, junior-heavyweight wrestling, a precursor to the cruiserweights we know today, Regal held numerous titles during his career, including the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship, the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship, and the PWA Light Heavyweight Championship.

While he mostly wrestled for Jim Crockett Promotions and the WWE, he spent the last 7 years of his career in Chicago, IL, where he was a regular presence in Windy City Pro Wrestling, even going on to win the WCPW Heavyweight Championship before his retirement in 1996.

Regal joins WWE HOF Hulk Hogan, former ECW Champion Sabu, broadcaster Bob Caudle, Chicago Bears linebacker Steve "Mongo" McMichael, and the other wrestling legends and luminaries who have passed away this year.