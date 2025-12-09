The Usos Return To WWE Tag Division After Dragon Lee & AJ Styles Title Defense On Raw

WarGames might be in the rear view mirror, and yet, what Dragon Lee and AJ Styles experienced during Monday's WWE World Tag Team Championship defense was nothing but all-out war. "WWE Raw's" intense title match between Lee, Styles, and the War Raiders ended with the champions retaining, but the fight is not over yet: not after Jimmy and Jey Uso returned to tag team wrestling, with gold in their sights.

The War Raider's Erik and Ivar brought everything they could to their title match Monday night, and for a minute, it seemed as if WWE was to crown new champions in Kansas City. Lee struggled especially: he struggled to pick up the larger Ivar several times, and was sufficiently ragdolled when Ivar and Erik combined their sheer strength. It was tag team partner and in-ring veteran Styles that ultimately saved the day, after "The Phenomenal One" was tagged in to lay waste to the competition. A Phenomenal Forearm onto Ivar sealed the deal, and the champions walked out victorious.

All was not well in the aftermath of their conflict, however. The ringside New Day, accompanied by Grayson Waller, stormed the ring following the match. Before Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston could corner the champions, however, the T-Mobile Center lit up in blue as The Usos made their presence known. Once they approached the ring, The Usos announced their return to tag team wrestling after a disastrous recent singles run for both men.

"We gon' get back to us. We gon' block the noise," Jey announced. "The tag division [is] on notice. The best tag team is in your city!"

The Usos officially challenged Styles and Lee for their titles, but not before talking trash to and wiping out Woods and Kingston. Lee and Styles, brave as they are, met their new challengers chest-to-chest to end the segment.