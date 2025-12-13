WWE's John Cena Explains Why Vince McMahon Was His Biggest Mentor

Vince McMahon has become a taboo topic in pro wrestling over the last few years, with some in the industry avoiding discussions of him in interviews due to the controversial nature of McMahon's WWE exit. However, John Cena hasn't shied away from sharing his open and honest thoughts about McMahon, including during a recent interview with Bill Simmons.

"Vince. Without a doubt," Cena said, when asked who mentored him during his early days in WWE. "He was just really kind with his time. He would explain things. Here is a person making a lot of, if not all of, the choices. I am always in search for a good explanation, and he would always give one." Cena further expressed that each answer given by McMahon included a nugget of knowledge, and his insight was invaluable.

Cena also noted that working a schedule with 220 shows each year was exhausting and led to people burning out, but that he personally became obsessed with the industry instead, leaving him with a plethora of questions. "The only person, it seemed like, that had a good explanation for a lot of those questions was Vince," he admitted. "I had full faith and trust in him; I think he had full faith and trust in me." Cena also added that McMahon was never afraid to fail, and suggested that this was one of the lessons he learned from him.

