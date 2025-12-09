Triple H Unveils Official WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Poster, Becky Lynch Responds

With Survivor Series in the rearview mirror, the 2026 Royal Rumble is now on deck as WWE's next premium live event. On X, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reminded fans that tickets for the PLE go on sale tomorrow at 11pm ET. Along with it also came the reveal of the official 2026 Royal Rumble poster, featuring several top stars in brooding form.

Representing the men's division on the Royal Rumble poster were Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Penta, the last of whom is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. Within the women's division, the likes of Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appeared. Lynch, noticing her placement in the direct center, took a victory lap on social media in response.

The countdown starts... and the Road to #WrestleMania begins again. Tickets for the 2026 #RoyalRumble live from Riyadh, KSA go on sale tomorrow at 7pm local / 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/YWIFECwAph — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2025

"HUGE WIN!!!" she wrote. "Big thanks to my ALL-STAR TEAM (The BEST People) for FIGHTING with management on my behalf. WE ARE FRONT and CENTER on the Royal Rumble 2026 poster! My team negotiated a full poster featuring JUST ME, however I'm a giver and ASKED to feature some of the up and coming talent. YOU'RE WELCOME!!!"

Back in 2019, Lynch emerged as a last-minute entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble after Lana (now known as CJ Perry) suffered an attack at the hands of Nia Jax. Lynch then went on to win the entire match by eliminating Flair. The 2026 Royal Rumble event will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31.