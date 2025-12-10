WWE's Stephanie McMahon Praises Bayley's 'Leadership And Sacrifice' Following Seminar

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley received plenty of praise over the weekend after she hosted a training camp, called Lodestone, for women wrestlers working on the independent scene. On Tuesday, the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion received some more kind words, this time, from former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. "The Billion Dollar Princess" took to X (formerly Twitter) and quoted Bayley's post about John Cena's visit to the event.

"Thank YOU for your leadership and sacrifice @itsBayleyWWE!" McMahon posted. "And for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers @JohnCena showed up, as did everyone else, because of the opportunity YOU created (and mostly paid for out of your own pocket). The future is in excellent hands."

Bayley's Lodestone seminar welcomed high-profile talent like Cena, who the former NXT Women's Champion said spent eight hours at the camp, as well as various other top female stars, including Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, Natalya, and current Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, who served as guest coaches. Those in attendance to learn from the stars included 20 independent talent, such as Izzy Moreno, who was once the little girl in the "WWE NXT" crowd during Bayley's feud with Sasha Banks, who "The Boss" infamously brought to tears. Nikki Blackheart, Rachel Armstrong, Dreya Mitchell, and others also attended the event.

The former "Hugger" was obviously very proud of those women who attended Lodestone. She reposted many of the attendee's posts on X, and shared photos of the event on her own Instagram page. Bayley noted on X that the women ran a 10-match card and everyone got to perform in front of Cena.