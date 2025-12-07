John Cena Spent 8 Hours At WWE Star's Training Camp

Before he hangs up his wrestling sneakers for good at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena is passing on his knowledge to some of the industry's up-and-coming stars.

From December 4 through December 6, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley hosted an all-women's wrestling seminar, called Lodestone 2025, from Orlando, Florida. More than 20 female independent talents took part, with a number of Bayley's fellow WWE stars, such as Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Natalya, also serving as guest coaches. The final day saw 17-time world champion John Cena join in on the action for eight hours as well.

"When I posted about the [Lodestone seminar], John was one of the first people to ask me about it. Asking how he can help," Bayley wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of all the day-three attendees. "And as we're exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up at @flatbackstraining today. Watched 10 women's matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could've impacted me the way he did today, by just showing up. Not just for me, but for each person in that room. This meant the world. I'll always strive to be what John was today. THE GOAT."

In response to Bayley's public thanks, Cena applauded her for creating a collaborative environment that better helped the wrestling business and the people in it. He additionally stated that it was an "honor" to be invited to the seminar.

"Attitude is infectious, the attitude you've created allowed me to be better than I was yesterday," he added on X. "Thank you for all you do. Thanks to the entire group of incredible individuals." Notable indie stars in attendance for the seminar were former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Ella Envy, Brooke Havok, Anita Vaughan, and Nor "Phoenix" Diana, the latter of whom recently collided with Bayley's long-time friend Mercedes Mone.