Former WWE Star Alicia Fox Recalls Self-Discovery Journey Following Rehearsal Injury

Former WWE star Alicia Fox, who now goes by her real name, Victoria Crawford, in TNA, suffered an unfortunate injury right before the first-ever women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Fox broke her tailbone during a rehearsal for the historic match, and was out of action for some time, leading to her removal from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, as well. Fox recently sat down with SoCal Val on WrestlingNewsCo's YouTube channel and spoke about the injury and her recovery.

"That healing process is really where I think I started being my full self and I didn't even know it," Fox explained. "It became pretty comfortable to play a character. In my experience, I felt I could work with any of the girls and everything else, and accidents happen. But, I remember in that moment, I wasn't so much as scared when they were trying to figure out whether we should go to the hospital or whatnot... So, at that point, I wasn't so much scared, I was relieved. I was relieved because it was my first injury that I had. I had needed some time off. I was broken. I was just tired."

Fox said it wasn't until the pandemic when there were no shows that she started feeling "stiff as a board" in her back, but that's actually what brought her back to the ring. She explained it made her feel better to take bumps, though she had to convince herself that it would help her on the road to recovery. She said she started rolling at Sam Shaw's school and started to get the itch to wrestle again. Fox reached out to TNA, and she said she met with Tommy Dreamer, and the magic started to come in together."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.