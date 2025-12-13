AEW's Jeff Jarrett Recalls Favorite PPV Match Of Career Against Top WWE Star

Across his near 40-year in-ring career, Jeff Jarrett has made dozens of pay-per-view appearances, with WWE, WCW, TNA, and AEW being the stage for most of them. On a recent edition of "My World," Jarrett specifically broke down his top five favorite PPV performances.

Sitting at the tippy top of list, Jarrett revealed his Intercontinental Championship match against Shawn Michaels at WWE's In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks event from July 1995. Jarrett walked in as the IC Champion, but coming out of it, Michaels began his respective third reign with the title. In between, Jarrett says he and Michaels communicated a compelling story to the audience.

"It is a 20, 25 minute [match] of go-go-go, and told a story," Jarrett said. "When I looked at these lists, one of the things, you're not going to pick one where you go over, but as a heel and switching the title to Shawn and the manner we did it, everything clicked. Me winning the title against DDP in Chicago was huge in so many ways, but this match, it was just right up there. When I did it, I wouldn't think about it standing the test of time, but athletically I believe I was just getting into my prime. The fallout from this, there's a lot of emotions that go into this, but yeah, it's my number one."

At that point in time, Jarrett noted that WWE's programming in the Generation Era hadn't always been the best. On that night, though, Jarrett recalled then-WWE CEO Vince McMahon being confident that he and Michaels would deliver something great. Fast forward to 2025, both he and Michaels are now WWE Hall of Famers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.