WWE's Becky Lynch Identifies The One Thing All Wrestlers Might Have In Common

As a worldwide phenomenon, professional wrestling has long attracted performers with diverse backgrounds. In the case of Becky Lynch, her roots were initially anchored in Ireland, but later expanded to countries such as Canada, Japan, and the United States. Whatever one's history may be, though, Lynch believes all wrestlers likely have at least one specific thing in common.

"I was just going [to training] so that I would be less of a delinquent,' Lynch recalled on "First We Feast." "[It was just] to organize my life and get my act together, and it did. I started doing better at school. I started training. It changed everything. It changed everything in my life, but it wasn't for the goal of becoming a professional wrestler. I found a community that I loved. I found that if I worked hard at something, I could get better at it. And I was never good at anything. There's something about wrestlers, maybe there's like a little screw loose, I don't know, but there is something that bonds us all together.

"You meet so many different people from different walks of life," she continued. "We were all like co-mingling and having a great time and having the banter and having the crack and having the fun. Crack means fun; we weren't doing drugs."

According to Lynch, her connection to wrestling extends back to early childhood, when she and her brother watched it together on television. After they took a break from it, the siblings returned to wrestling during WWE's Attitude Era, with Lynch especially drawn to the passionate promos of Mick Foley. Overall, she says it was the storytelling that won her over, more so than the physical action.

