Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE

Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE.

The Dublin native began wrestling at the young age of 15 when she started training under Finn Balor in Ireland. Once she hit adulthood, Lynch — whose real name is Rebecca Knox — moved to Canada to further her training. Unfortunately, in 2006, Lynch sustained a major concussion while competing in Germany. As a result, she decided to put her wrestling career on hold.

During her seven years away from the squared circle, Lynch tried her hand at a variety of "real" jobs. In particular, she served as a flight attendant for Aer Lingus for over two years, a job that her mother once occupied. Speaking to Sky Sports, she stated, "I knew it wasn't what I wanted to do with my life. I didn't know how to get out, so it was a tough time for me." During this period in her life, Becky suffered from depression.