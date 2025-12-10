Oba Femi Beats Je'Von Evans Again, Retains WWE NXT Title After Ricky Saints Betrayal

Ricky Saints cost Je'Von Evans the NXT Championship in his challenge against Oba Femi in the main event of "WWE NXT."

Evans interrupted Saints earlier in the show as the former champion sought a rematch for the title he had lost at Deadline. And given that Evans was the Iron Survivor coming out of the same event, he made the case that he should get the next opportunity at the title and didn't want to wait for New Year's Evil. Saints originally pushed back on the idea, but Evans appeared to talk him down and he stepped aside for Evans to challenge Femi in the main event.

The challenger went on to endure everything the champion could throw at him, getting the better of things on the outside of the ring before returning and seeming to have the match under wraps. He connected with his springboard cutter and went for what looked like the winning cover, only for the referee to be yanked from the ring before the three-count could be made.

Evans turned to realize that it was Saints that had cost him, with them staring one another down as Femi got back to his feet. He clattered his challenger with a lariat, delivering the finishing powerbomb for the winning pinfall.

After the match, Femi walked off with his title, confirming that it will be him going into this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event against WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. He gave a disapproving look to Saints, who simply shrugged it off and continued to smile at Evans defeated in the ring as the show went off air.