WWE's John Cena Says His Biggest Regret Is 'Blowing' Ruthless Aggression Debut

John Cena's 26-year career will officially come to an end at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, and it will surely be a bittersweet moment for fans, as the wrestler has achieved so many milestones and made countless memorable moments. However, even Cena has some regrets about his career in hindsight. In an interview with Bill Simmons, Cena was asked if he considers any part of his career a failure, which led the veteran to hone in on his debut and first year.

"Blowing the – completely disintegrating Ruthless Aggression. And it almost got me fired," Cena said.

In his debut match, Cena wrestled Kurt Angle on "WWE SmackDown," with the debuting star cutting a promo about "ruthless aggression" previously mentioned by Vince McMahon onscreen. Though it was a good showing, Cena lost, but it wasn't the match that he now takes issue with. Instead, it's how he reacted to the loss, including in a backstage segment later in the show with The Undertaker where Cena was starry-eyed.

"That is neither ruthless nor aggressive," he explained, admitting that he was given an opportunity on a silver platter and didn't take advantage of it. In the months that followed, Cena failed to find an onscreen identity that matched the openings minutes of his career, and it nearly cost him. "That was my biggest failure, because a year later, they're like: 'Okay, we're gonna let you go.'"

Luckily for Cena, Stephanie McMahon later heard him rapping on a tour bus and was so impressed that the company instead developed his "Doctor of Thuganomics" character over releasing him, leading to a long and fruitful career in WWE.

