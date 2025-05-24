John Cena Wishes He Had A 'Do-Over' With This WWE Era

Throughout John Cena's 25 years in the wrestling business, he's taken on several different roles that usually received mixed reactions from the audience. Whether it was his Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick, becoming "The Prototype" and the face of WWE, or finally embracing a heel turn, Cena always seemed to garner both immense support and overwhelming criticism from fans regardless of the circumstances. However, there's one character and era that even the 17-time World Champion agrees was his weakest of his career. Speaking at Philadelphia Fan Expo this past weekend, Cena explained that he would've liked a second opportunity with his initial push as a babyface after committing to his Ruthless Aggression persona in 2002.

"You've seen my body of work, that's a long list. I've had a lot of arenas at the top of their lungs chant 'You can't wrestle' ... the time period I wish I kind of had a do-over for was the Ruthless Aggression character, I did nothing with it."

Although Cena's Ruthless Aggression promo with Kurt Angle is often remembered as one of the most iconic moments in WWE history, the 48-year-old doesn't look back fondly on that phase of his career, but has admitted that his early failures led him to find success as the Doctor Of Thuganomics a couple years later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Matt Kempke" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.