WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on John Cena’s WWE debut, which took place 19 years ago today on an episode of SmackDown.

“19 years ago today: Who the hell are you? ‘I’m John Cena,’ I knew the day @johncena stepped foot in my ring for the very first time that he was going to be a huge star. #itstrue #ruthlessaggression,” Angle wrote.

In the segment, Angle offered up an open challenge that was answered by a then-unknown Cena. After slapping Angle in the face, the two had a relatively short match where Angle picked up the pinfall victory.

Fast-forward to today, Cena, 44, has been promoting his latest film, F9, and wrapping up his Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker. Earlier this week, Cena confirmed he will be returning to WWE, but didn’t give a specific time.

You can check out the full segment between Angle and Cena in the video below.