WWE legend John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to confirm his imminent WWE return.

When asked by Fallon to address rumors of his in-ring comeback, Cena said: “Those rumors are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when.”

Fallon then brought up Cena’s Instagram post from last month where the 16-time World Champion posted a picture of the WWE logo.

“Yeah, I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case.

“I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match.”

Cena brought up the fact that since he’s got a lot of movies in the pipeline, the insurance [necessary to sign for such projects] prevents him from performing for the WWE. This is why fans can expect Cena to return to the ring before he starts shooting his next movie. He recently wrapped up shooting for Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off show on HBO Max.

“All these opportunities have led to more opportunities,” Cena said. “I said before, once you do one of these things the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends so we’ll see what happens.”

Cena is reportedly expected to return on the July 16th episode of SmackDown to set up his rumored main event match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

See below to watch Cena’s interview on Jimmy Fallon: