WWE legend John Cena is set to create, produce and narrate WWE EVIL, a new original series on Peacock.

As per a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., “the show is an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”

It is not clear if the show will document real life events or highlight Cena’s unique perspective on pro wrestling’s greatest heels. Cena has been named Executive Producer of the new series.

As noted earlier, Cena posted a picture of the WWE logo on his Instagram page recently, fueling rumors of his possible WWE comeback.

Cena is presently in Vancouver to film Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off show on HBO Max. The eight-episode series is due to premiere in Jan. 2022. An earlier report noted that James Gunn and the Peacemaker crew will wrap up shooting in Canada by June.

Cena will debut the DC Comics character Peacemaker in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie, scheduled for an August release this year. Gunn has previously described Cena’s Peacemaker character as “incredibly over the top.”

Stay tuned for more details on WWE EVIL.