Former WWE Star Tyrus Felt 'Wronged' Being Cut From WrestleMania

Wrestlers being cut out of WWE WrestleMania isn't a new occurrence, most recently with Bayley being removed from WrestleMania 41 after originally being scheduled for the PLE. Looking back at WrestleMania 29, former pro wrestler Tyrus recalled how frustrated he was when his moment was removed from the show after CM Punk and The Undertaker went over on time.

"That was my big match where I was up, and it was supposed to be my coming out party and my deal, and it got cut, and I never really mentally – I was frustrated for a long time after that," he admitted during an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring." However, his viewpoint on the ordeal has since changed. "It's one of those things where you look back on it and you say: 'These things happen,' and I wish I would have had, maybe, a little better inside strength to not take it so personally the way I did."

Tyrus further admitted that he felt slighted and wronged by WWE afterwards, and that this hurt his relationship with the promotion. "But ultimately, it led to the path that – we're sitting here now," he added. "That would probably be the only thing that I have any regret [over], was never actually having a match-match at WrestleMania." Tyrus further explained that this is the only thing across his entire pro wrestling career that he looks at and recognizes that he was frustrated about, even when he got a lot of opportunities thereafter. "My attitude was so s**t back then, I didn't care."

