AJ Lee Reflects On Her First Kiss With CM Punk Being On WWE TV

Although the two would eventually get married, the history between AJ Lee and CM Punk began with a WWE storyline. During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, Lee pointed out that the couple actually had their first kiss televised during an angle.

"The really cool thing about this business is the fact that I can be like: our first kiss is televised," Lee said, before McMahon revealed that her first kiss with Paul "Triple H" Levesque also took place on TV. "We were married and divorced before we actually dated!" McMahon pointed out.

Lee expressed shock at McMahon's admission before stating that she feels her childhood memories might be ruined by what had just been revealed. She then praised Triple H for being brave enough to step up to McMahon of all people and pursue the relationship, and McMahon agreed.

"He put his whole career on the line, his entire career that he worked so hard for," McMahon added. Lee drew similarities between their experiences, noting that she and Punk also didn't start dating until years after their storyline. "But our first kiss is on television, and then I put him through a table! Wrestling relationships..." Lee said.

The wrestler also recalled Punk deciding not to say a scripted line about Lee on TV that he felt was mean, instead calling an audible to flirt with her. She also recalled how they were friends before dating, until they both became single at the same time. "I think a part of me was like, 'Who knows? Let's try this out.' ... And then I blinked and we were married in like two months, or something like that," Lee stated.

