WWE Weddings That Went Horribly Wrong

Weddings, despite being a happy occasion for the couple involved, can often bring with them a fair amount of drama. From familial in-fighting to last minute cancellations to complicated seating charts, there are many things that can go wrong at weddings. WWE is no stranger to this phenomenon, as most weddings presented by them have often gone down in flames. In WWE history there have only been a handful of weddings that didn't result in fist fights and hurt feelings. It's worth noting that one of those weddings was Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell's ceremony on "NXT," which was still an oddity for sure.

From snakes in boxes to evil cults to priests being battered, WWE certainly knows how to ruin holy matrimony for all involved. Presented here are just a few examples of the times that a superstar's wedding day didn't go to plan. So cut yourself some cake, pop some inordinately overpriced champagne and enjoy some WWE weddings that went horribly wrong.