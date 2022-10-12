The 10 Scariest Moments In The Undertaker's WWE Tenure

You can use many words to describe The Undertaker, but subtle has definitely never been one of them. From his entrances to his various costumes, the man knows how to make an impact and leave a memorable impression on fans. Additionally, it seems 'Taker can't even make an exit in normal fashion, as if his retirement ceremony wasn't already evidence of that. In this instance, however, 'Taker's departure would only be a brief one with the circumstances around it being vastly more fantastical. In the closing moments of the Deadman's casket match with Yokozuna, things took a turn for the creepy.

After battering 'Taker with his own magical urn, Yokozuna and a legion of heels slammed him into the pine box for the win. Prior to this, the urn began oozing a thick green smoke which seemed to represent the power of the Undertaker. As the heels departed, the lights went down and the big screen began showing the view of 'Taker in the casket. He'd then open his eyes and address the crowd, stating "[I will not rest... in peace." As the cherry on this supernatural sundae, Taker's ghost rose up from behind the screen and floated up towards the rafters. The moment still stands out as an early example of 'Taker's frequent theatricality and it's certainly a memorable one.