The 10 Spookiest Moments In WWE History

In 1998, the Undertaker and Mankind were still very much at each other's throats — often going to absurd lengths to demolish one another. The height of this mutual punishment arrived at that year's King of the Ring pay-per-view event, with both men stepping inside Hell in a Cell. To summarize this match is almost pointless, as so many historians and analysts have spoken at length about what makes it such a gem. At its core, the match is an unbridled car wreck from which it's nearly impossible to look away — a true endurance test.

The match started quickly, with Mankind and 'Taker immediately scaling the chain link cage to the unstable roof above. This resulted in Mankind being dumped off the top of the cage, crashing through the commentary table with a sickening smash. Like a complete madman, Mankind opted to continue the match and chased Undertaker up the cage once again. 'Taker saw fit to hit Mankind with a chokeslam but, due to the cage's unstable roof, it sent him falling to the ring canvas below. The next few moments were truly terrifying, with medics rushed the ring as 'Taker stood unflinchingly still, fully convinced he'd just killed Mick Foley.

Not only is it haunting to see Foley wrestling while he's knocked silly, the image of a tooth in his nose will forever live in infamy. Many moments in wrestling can get scary or spooky but this one was terrifying for just how real it got.