WWE's Jade Cargill Confirms She Has Inquired About Role In X-Men Movie Reboot

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has always drawn comparisons to other dominant athletes since starting her career in AEW. Cargill has even become associated with fictional characters, with online fans lobbying for her to play Storm, member of Marvel's X-Men. According to Cargill during an interview on "Going Ringside," she shares the fan sentiment about casting her, especially with rumors that the character will be brought back to film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I've had my people talk to a certain amount of people. I'm hoping that things do transpire and I'm hoping they see this is something that I've always been passionate about my entire life," she explained. "Let's keep our fingers crossed, guys. ... We don't have to use any of the CGI. We – this is how I look! Like, what do we need? What do we need, guys? Of course!"

Cargill has made reference to her association with the character, previously modeling some of her special entrance gear after Storm in both AEW and WWE.

Though some might question the choice based on a lack of acting experience, it's not impossible that Disney would cast the wrestler, provided she proves she has the chops. If so, she'd be part of a wave of wrestlers working their way into Hollywood, with the upcoming "Street Fighter" video game adaptation set to include Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and NJPW's Hirooki Goto, amongst several other peculiar picks like 50 Cent and comedians Andrew Schultz and Eric André.

