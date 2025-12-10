AEW's Jim Ross: John Cena Losing At WWE SNME Is Good For Business, Not My Preference

This weekend, John Cena will take on GUNTHER in what will be the final match of his pro wrestling career at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Assessing whether or not Cena will win in his final match, former WWE commentator Jim Ross indicated that his personal feelings don't line up with what's best for the company.

"I think the right thing for business is for him to put somebody over. That could help make their career," Ross said during his "Grilling JR" podcast. "John's made. He's a made man. He's Tony Soprano. He's a former boss of bosses. But I think he loses his last match, and the reason I think that is because I think that's what John would want." Ross reflected on Cena's monumental career and recalled originally hiring him while he was working and training to wrestle. "I saw him and said, 'Man, this guy? He's it.'"

While it's now clear Cena will be facing GUNTHER, Ross believes the final bout should've been against Brock Lesnar, simple because it would have been the biggest match WWE has available. "I think that they have good chemistry. I think it would've been a hell of an attraction, and it's the ultimate challenge for John Cena to beat Brock Lesnar in a high stakes match," he opined. "I think it's good for him to lose to GUNTHER. ... But I still think Brock is the answer. That's the most eagerly anticipated match, and I know that Brock has no issues working with Cena whatsoever."

