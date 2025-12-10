Backstage News On Which WWE Stars Attended Annual Company Holiday Party

During the Christmas season, corporate companies will often hold holiday events for their staff, which usually takes place at a restaurant, dining hall or the office itself. WWE has taken part in hosting an annual holiday party over the years, and a new report has revealed which Superstars appeared at the event.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE held its Christmas party at local catering hall in Stamford, Connecticut, and some of the company's biggest stars were in attendance. Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Rusev, El Grande Americano, GUNTHER and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green reportedly attended the party, along with several other company employees. Throughout the last few years, names such as WWE CCO Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan have been present at the party, but there has been no indication that they were at the event this year.

Regarding WWE's upcoming schedule during the holidays, multiple double-tapings are set to occur next week in order for talent and staff to enjoy the Christmas break. Ahead of "WWE Raw" going live on December 15, fans in Hershey, Pennsylvania will be treated a taping of "WWE SmackDown," which will air on December 19. Just four days later in Grand Rapids, Michigan, WWE will pre-record both "Raw" and "SmackDown," with both episodes scheduled to air the week of Christmas. Following December 25, WWE will begin its annual Live Holiday Tour on Boxing Day, which begins in Baltimore, Maryland and concludes in Bridgeport, Connecticut on January 4.