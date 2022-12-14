Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party

It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.

Apparently, it wasn't just office staff invited to last night's shindig. According to PWInsider, one-time "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano, former "Raw" Women's Champion Nikki Cross, former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos, and 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke were all in attendance at WWE's festive celebration. Additionally, the report notes that WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was also present. It's currently unclear if WWE co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were in Stamford for the party.

Regarding WWE's upcoming holiday schedule, the "NXT" crew are set to be filming several weeks of tapings tonight at the WWE Performance Center. Furthermore, the final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Christmas will take place this Friday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with the final live "WWE Raw" before December 25 penciled in for this Monday in Des Moines, Iowa. The company will resume touring on December 26 with their traditional holiday house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, which will coincide with another house show occurring in Columbus, Ohio.