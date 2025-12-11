AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2025 - 3 Things We Loved & 3 We Hated

We're not even halfway through the 2025 Continental Classic tournament, and already we have seen some exceptional matches. Jon Moxley's matches with Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita were both great in their own unique ways. Darby Allin and Kevin Knight's match on Thanksgiving Eve was so good that it literally broke the unbreakable Darby Allin, and even Roderick Strong's most recent match against Orange Cassidy was a fine showcase of how to do two good friends who have their own personal gains to earn in the tournament. With all of that said, I think we may have our match of the tournament so far in Kyle Fletcher vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Going into it, a lot of people, including myself, thought that this would be another three points in the bag for "The Protostar." Excalibur, on commentary, hammered home the fact that he finished last year's competition with 12 points, implying that Fletcher would go one step further this time around and have a perfect record and earn all 15 points on offer. Combine this with "Speedball" only having one match in the tournament so far, causing Bailey to not have as much momentum going into the match as Fletcher, and this whole match was set up to make you believe that Fletcher would all but secure his spot at Worlds End with a victory. But of course, that isn't what happened.

"Speedball" is moving up the ranks in my own personal "Please stop taking bumps like that you're going to end up crippling yourself" list that currently has Darby Allin at the top of it, but when Bailey is taking Powerslams onto the barricade at ringside and landing so awkwardly that the abrasion on his back is visible throughout the rest of the match, he will be making a case for that top spot soon. Not to mention every time Bailey goes for the Double Knee Drop and misses. However, all that added to a match that, throughout the second half, people in the arena were jumping up and down with excitement.

An electric showcase of two incredible performers. We all know that Fletcher is a future AEW Men's World Champion, but "Speedball" deserves just as many flowers for this match, if not more. Finisher kickouts are everywhere in wrestling, but here they felt earned. Fletcher's been protected and "Speedball" has been battered to the point where every two-count had the place bouncing, and a cheeky roll-up finish might not be for everyone, but for this match, it was the right call. This match stole the show and has potentially stolen the entire tournament. Hopefully, these two can meet one-on-one again soon because this rocked.

Written by Sam Palmer