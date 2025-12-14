WWE Star Natalya Reveals John Cena Gave 'Master Class' To Dungeon Students

John Cena has been known to give back to others and notably holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But his generosity also extends to pro wrestling, and according to Natalya, he gave a "master class" at the Hart Dungeon not too long ago.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Natalya claimed Cena approached her about visiting the Hart Family Dungeon to talk to the students and share his knowledge with them.

"He comes into the room, and he shakes everybody's hand, like, he introduces himself to everyone!" she recalled. "He gave a master class in every single thing that he could like give...He wanted everybody that was training with us in the Dungeon to succeed. He's like, 'Please, ask me anything, I'll share everything.' He gave us hours and hours of his time."

Natalya further claimed Cena was transparent throughout, and reached out again afterwards to know if there was any feedback from their side for how he could improve his teaching.

"This is a guy that is the greatest professional wrestler of our generation. He is asking us, like, what he could do better?" she recalled. "Everybody was just wrestling with their entire heart and soul, because John just, like, lit us all up."

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion said that Cena's energy was infectious.

"He made our lives better," she said. "And so, it's that kind of energy that I want to pay forward to everyone."

